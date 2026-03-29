Four teens charged after gang assaults rescue worker and his dog in Co. Down as police promise more arrests

FOUR teenagers — three boys a one girl — have been charged in connection with a vicious assault on a rescue worker and his dog in Co. Down.

Ryan Gray and his search and rescue dog Max were attacked in the High Street area of Bangor by a group of up to 20 youths on Friday evening.

Mr Gray, a member of the Coast Guard who founded the voluntary organisation K9 Search and Rescue NI, reportedly suffered a fractured eye socket and lost several teeth in the incident.

His dog was also kicked by members of the group, who fled when police arrived.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has said she is angered by the attack and called for those responsible to be prosecuted.

K9 Search and Rescue NI thanked well-wishers for their words of support, adding that Mr Gray and Max are 'currently taking time to rest and recover following the horrific attack'.

'Further arrests will be made'

Police said on Saturday that they had arrested two boys, aged 15 and 13, in connection with the assault.

This afternoon, they revealed four teenagers have now been charged to court.

Two boys, aged 15 and 13, have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Another 15-year-old boy has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray, while a 16-year-old girl has been charged with affray and common assault.

"Police would like to thank all those members of the public who came forward to assist with enquiries following our appeal for information in relation to this incident," said a spokesperson for the PSNI.

"The investigation is ongoing and further arrests will be made when the other suspects are identified."

After joining members of K9 Search and Rescue NI on Saturday as they fundraised to continue their life-saving work, Ms Little-Pengelly condemned those responsible for the attack.

"I am so angry to hear from them about this terrible attack on Ryan and Max," she added.

"Absolutely disgusting. Those involved should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves and more than that they need to be caught and prosecuted.

"Stand with those in our community that represent the best of humanity — volunteering, giving so much. Absolutely disgusting what happened in Bangor."

'They have saved countless lives'

In a statement on Sunday evening, K9 Search and Rescue NI said that despite the attack, it was committed to working with young people in the area amid concerns over rising levels of anti-social behaviour.

"Ryan, already bearing the scars of service as a war veteran who completed two tours of Iraq, has dedicated his life to serving his community and helping those in need," read the statement.

"Alongside his loyal and heroic partner, Max, they have saved countless lives.

"This attack highlights the deeply concerning level of anti-social behaviour currently taking place in the Bangor area. While this has been a difficult time for our team, it has also strengthened our resolve.

"Once Ryan and Max have had the time they need to recover, K9 Search and Rescue will look to positively engage with young people in the Bangor area.

"We are committed to exploring ways we can support, inspire and guide young people towards a more positive path, helping to build a safer and stronger community for the future.

"All funds raised will go directly towards ensuring that K9 Search and Rescue can continue the vital work we carry out.

"We would also like to thank the PSNI for their swift and diligent work in identifying those responsible. We welcome the arrests and charges made. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the PSNI."

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