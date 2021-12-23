Police seeking information after petrol bomb thrown at a house in west Belfast

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the blaze could have resulted in "considerable damage to the property and endangered life".

Inspector Moutray of the PSNI said:

"Fortunately, the fire was extinguished by a neighbour prior to the arrival of colleagues from NIFRS, however, had it been given more time to take hold, it could have resulted in considerable damage to the property, and endangered life."

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone who believes they may have seen suspicious activity in the area are being is being asked to call 101, quoting reference number 160 of 23/12/21.