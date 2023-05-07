Police station and homes evacuated after security alert in Co. Tyrone

A POLICE station and homes were evacuated in Co. Tyrone on Saturday night after police responded to a security alert.

A car was reportedly hijacked before being abandoned outside the PSNI station on Derry Road in Omagh.

Police cordoned off the area while residents were put up in Omagh Leisure Centre, however the road has since reopened.

This morning, police have sealed off a church on the outskirts of the town as their investigations continue.

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has condemned those behind the incident.

"There is no place for this type of activity and those responsible have only served to cause huge inconvenience for local families tonight," she said.

"I would urge people to follow advice from the Police and avoid the area until this area under the alert has been cleared and further updates given.

"Omagh Leisure Centre will be open to provide support and accommodation for people who have been evacuated from their homes."

My support and solidarity with those affected by the security alert in Omagh last night and those who were unable to attend mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Drumragh this morning. — Cllr Glenn Campbell (@GlennCampbellSF) May 7, 2023

According to RTÉ, police have this morning sealed off St Mary's Church in Drumragh a few miles from Omagh.

It is believed a person was approached in the area of the church last night before being ordered to drive their car to the station.

Sunday services at the St Mary's have been cancelled.

In a statement on Saturday night, the PSNI said they were dealing with a report of a suspicious object in the Derry Road area.

"Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated," added the statement.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.

"A further update will be provided in due course."