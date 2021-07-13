Pope Francis makes first public appearance since surgery

He said he had "experienced how important good health care is, accessible to all, as it is in Italy and in other countries."

As he usually does, Francis spoke of current events and of issues close to his heart. He reiterated his closeness to Haiti's people, as he recalled the assassination last week of its president and the wounding of the first lady.

Francis prayed that the people of Haiti could "start going down a path toward a future of peace and of harmony."

He ended with his usual invitation "don't forget to pray for me," drawing rousing applause.

It isn't clear how long he will remain in hospital for treatment.