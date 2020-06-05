Powerful mural paying tribute to George Floyd appears in West Belfast

A POWERFUL mural painted as a stunning show of solidarity for those protesting the death of George Floyd has appeared in West Belfast.

The stunning piece, which is still being finished, can be seen on Falls Road in the Northern Irish city.

It features at its heart a portrait of the 46-year-old African-American, whose death while in police custody sparked protests and demonstrations across the US, along with the words "Black Lives Matter".

The mural also depicts the moment, captured on film, when police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Mr. Floyd’s neck.

Mr. Chauvin, who has been charged with second degree murder, ignored Mr. Floyd’s pleas to remove his knee, keeping it in place for at least eight minutes while three other police officers watched on.

By the time he removed it, Mr. Floyd had lost consciousness and officers could no longer find a pulse. He was pronounced dead in hospital just an hour later.

In the wake of nearly a week of protests, Mr. Chauvin’s charge was upgraded from third degree to second degree murder while the three other officers have now also been charged.

As part of the powerful piece, the three other officers are shown mimicking the three wise monkeys from the famous Japanese proverb: "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil".

The image is a criticism of the perceived lack of moral responsibility among those who refuse to acknowledge impropriety by looking the other way or feigning ignorance.

Visiting the new mural under way by community groups in West Belfast in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.



Whether it is in Ireland or the US - an injustice to one, is an injustice to all.



Racism must be eradicated. pic.twitter.com/7QcgGGgpVi — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) June 4, 2020

The mural is the work of artists Micky Doc and Marty Lyons, was sponsored by Fáilte Feirste Thiar and Féile an Phobail.

Speaking to Belfast Live, the organisers explained that the mural was created "to send a message of solidarity to the Black Lives Matter campaign and all those suffering racism in the United States and across the world".

Kevin Gamble, Féile an Phobail Director, told the news provider: “Racism in all its forms and all its manifestations has to be opposed.

“The West Belfast community has a proud record of standing against racism and this mural at the International Wall of Murals on the Falls Road highlights the horrific death of George Floyd and the wider issue of racism against black citizens in the United States.

“West Belfast stood against racism then and we stand strong against racism now.

“Through the arts, we are sending this mural message to show our support for, and solidarity with, all those suffering racism across the world.”