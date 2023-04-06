President Biden will give speech at public event at cathedral in Mayo next week

PRESIDENT Joe Biden will give a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Co. Mayo next week the White House has confirmed.

The US President is due to visit the island of Ireland from April 11-14 to mark the 25-year anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

He arrives in Belfast on April 11, the day after the actual anniversary of the signing, which took place on April 10, 1998.

His full itinerary for his historic trip – his first to Ireland since becoming the 46th US President in 2021 – has yet to be confirmed, but it will include a visit to Dublin as well as to counties Mayo and Louth, where he has family connections.

While in Mayo the President will give a speech in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

The event is open to the public but anyone who wanted to attend must register their interest here.