President Biden will give speech at public event at cathedral in Mayo next week
News

President Biden will give speech at public event at cathedral in Mayo next week

PRESIDENT Joe Biden will give a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Co. Mayo next week the White House has confirmed.

The US President is due to visit the island of Ireland from April 11-14 to mark the 25-year anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

He arrives in Belfast on April 11, the day after the actual anniversary of the signing, which took place on April 10, 1998.

Joe biden President Joe Biden will give a speech at a public event in Mayo next week

His full itinerary for his historic trip – his first to Ireland since becoming the  46th US President in 2021 – has yet to be confirmed, but it will include a visit to Dublin as well as to counties Mayo and Louth, where he has family connections.

While in Mayo the President will give a speech in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

The event is open to the public but anyone who wanted to attend must register their interest here.

See More: Ireland, Mayo, President Biden, St Muredach’s Cathedral, Stte Visit

Related

Ireland in Transparency International’s top ten ‘clean’ nations
News 2 months ago

Ireland in Transparency International’s top ten ‘clean’ nations

By: Mal Rogers

Orange weather warning in place in Ireland as low of -11C forecast
Uncategorized 3 months ago

Orange weather warning in place in Ireland as low of -11C forecast

By: Connell McHugh

REPORT | Republic of Ireland MU18 3-5 Denmark MU18
Uncategorized 4 months ago

REPORT | Republic of Ireland MU18 3-5 Denmark MU18

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Military neutrality in Ireland up for discussion in new forum
News 3 hours ago

Military neutrality in Ireland up for discussion in new forum

By: Fiona Audley

Suspect sought after man stabbed in face in Belfast
News 15 hours ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in face in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Do we blame the message and the messenger?
Comment 20 hours ago

Do we blame the message and the messenger?

By: Joe Horgan

Policing the police
Comment 20 hours ago

Policing the police

By: Paul Donovan

Man and woman arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth £300k seized
News 1 day ago

Man and woman arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth £300k seized

By: Irish Post