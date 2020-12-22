President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

THE NEXT President of the United States has received the coronavirus vaccine on live television.

President-elect Joe Biden has become the latest high-profile US politician to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine yesterday, after current Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week.

Mr Biden received the fully tested and approved vaccine live on TV yesterday, stating he was doing so in order to prove to Americans that it is safe.

"I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared-- when it's available-- to take the vaccine," Mr Biden said before receiving the vaccine.

"There's nothing to worry about."

He thanked the scientists, front-line workers and everyone who had been involved in the creation of the vaccine, stating "We owe you big. We really do."

The President-elect gave "some credit" to the Trump administration for securing and beginning the roll-out of the vaccine; his administration has previously said they intend to supply 100 million vaccines to Americans within the first 100 days in office.

More than half a million people in both the United States and the United Kingdom have now received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with Europe and Ireland expected to receive their first doses before the end of the year.

Mr Trump has not confirmed a date for when he will receive the vaccine, but said in a Tweet earlier this month that he "looks forward to doing so at the appropriate time".

Earlier this month, a 90-year-old Irish grandmother became the first person in the world to receive the fully-tested vaccine.

Margaret Keenan, who is from Fermanagh but lives in Coventry, England, said the jab was the "best early birthday present" as it would allow her to spend time with her family after being separated from them for much of the year.