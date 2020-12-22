President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV
News

President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

THE NEXT President of the United States has received the coronavirus vaccine on live television.

President-elect Joe Biden has become the latest high-profile US politician to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine yesterday, after current Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week.

Mr Biden received the fully tested and approved vaccine live on TV yesterday, stating he was doing so in order to prove to Americans that it is safe.

"I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared-- when it's available-- to take the vaccine," Mr Biden said before receiving the vaccine.

"There's nothing to worry about."

Advertisement

He thanked the scientists, front-line workers and everyone who had been involved in the creation of the vaccine, stating "We owe you big. We really do."

The President-elect gave "some credit" to the Trump administration for securing and beginning the roll-out of the vaccine; his administration has previously said they intend to supply 100 million vaccines to Americans within the first 100 days in office.

More than half a million people in both the United States and the United Kingdom have now received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with Europe and Ireland expected to receive their first doses before the end of the year.

Mr Trump has not confirmed a date for when he will receive the vaccine, but said in a Tweet earlier this month that he "looks forward to doing so at the appropriate time".

Earlier this month, a 90-year-old Irish grandmother became the first person in the world to receive the fully-tested vaccine.

Margaret Keenan, who is from Fermanagh but lives in Coventry, England, said the jab was the "best early birthday present" as it would allow her to spend time with her family after being separated from them for much of the year.

Advertisement

 

See More: Coronavirus, Joe Biden, Vaccine

Related

Europe gives conditional approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine
News 19 hours ago

Europe gives conditional approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine

By: Rachael O'Connor

Bono and the Edge perform ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ on Irish TV
News 1 day ago

Bono and the Edge perform ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ on Irish TV

By: Jack Beresford

Dr Tony Holohan urges public to avoid pubs and restaurants with Covid-19 cases on the rise
News 1 day ago

Dr Tony Holohan urges public to avoid pubs and restaurants with Covid-19 cases on the rise

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Why the story of the goddess of the River Shannon is one worth telling
Life & Style 5 hours ago

Why the story of the goddess of the River Shannon is one worth telling

By: Chris Thompson

Charity calendar pays homage to the cosiest corners of the traditional Irish pub
Life & Style 12 hours ago

Charity calendar pays homage to the cosiest corners of the traditional Irish pub

By: Fiona Audley

Wetherspoon completes €33m pub and hotel in Dublin - marking its largest ever single investment
Business 17 hours ago

Wetherspoon completes €33m pub and hotel in Dublin - marking its largest ever single investment

By: Fiona Audley

Recipe: Here's how to make traditional whiskey-filled Irish Christmas Cake
Food & Drink 20 hours ago

Recipe: Here's how to make traditional whiskey-filled Irish Christmas Cake

By: Rachael O'Connor

Joe Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine today
News 20 hours ago

Joe Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine today

By: Harry Brent