President Higgins leads tributes after former Labour TD Emmet Stagg passes away

PRESIDENT OF IRELAND Michael D. Higgins has led the tributes to his fellow former Labour Party TD Emmet Stagg, who passed away on Sunday, aged 79.

Mr Stagg was first elected to Dáil Éireann as TD for Kildare in 1987, representing the constituency for 10 years.

During that time, he served as Minister of State at the Department of the Environment from 1993 until 1994 and as Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Energy and Communications from 1994 until 1997.

Mr Stagg was elected as TD Kildare North in 1997 but lost his seat at the 2016 General Election.

He also served as Chief Whip of the Labour Party from 2007 until 2016.

'Principled stances'

Describing Mr Stagg as 'one of the most hardworking TDs' he knew, President Higgins said the Co. Mayo native had a special affinity for the Irish in Britain.

"Emmet embodied the spirit of the Labour Party in its best sense," he said.

"This was delivered in his weekly and daily service to his constituents, where he was one of the most hardworking TDs that I can remember in my time in Dáil Éireann.

"Indeed, no one could keep up with the pace at which Emmet worked for his constituents during his 29 years of unbroken service as a TD from 1987 to 2016.

"This spirit was also represented in the principled stances which Emmet took on so many important policy matters for which he was a great, courageous and brave campaigner.

"This included his long-term support for Irish people living in the UK.

"It was our practice over the years to visit the Irish centres in Britain in December."

He added: "I will remember Emmet as one of my closest friends in Leinster House, he will be deeply missed."

'A pillar of Labour politics'

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said that during the 1980s, Mr Stagg was a 'significant voice' on the left of the party and was often in confrontation with the leadership.

Describing him as a 'great mentor', she said Mr Stagg was hugely popular in his community and consistently championed the needs of those facing inequality and disadvantage.

"In the Custom House he was responsible for Housing and he proudly spoke later of his record of building homes and reducing housing lists, and how the level of homes being delivered was ramped up from 800 units a year to 10,000," she said.

"He was a strong and constant advocate for direct building of social and affordable homes by local authorities."

She added: "Emmet was a pillar of Labour politics, both in Leinster House, and in Kildare, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

"He was kind and considerate, and maintained a keen interest in Labour politics even after leaving the Dáil."

Meanwhile, in a tribute on social media, Tánaiste Micheál Martin described Mr Stagg as an 'advocate for social justice'.

"Very saddened to learn of the passing of Emmet Stagg, a man who dedicated his life to public service," he posted.

"He was a keen advocate for social justice, and the people of Kildare over three decades, as TD & Minister of State.

"My condolences to his wife Mary, children, family & friends."