President Higgins thanks Muslim community for 'invaluable contribution' it makes to society
THE PRESIDENT of Ireland has paid tribute to Muslim communities all around the world and the “invaluable contribution” they make to society. 

This weekend marked the conclusion of Ramadan, the annual period of prayer and fasting and the start of the festival of Eid for Muslims all around the world. 

President Michael D. Higgins thanked Ireland’s 60,000 strong Muslim community, and other Muslim communities all around the world, for celebrating their faith while adhering to the lockdown restrictions implemented as a result of COVID-19. 

“At the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, and as Muslims in Ireland and around the world come together in celebration of Eid al-Fitr, may I send my best wishes to Islamic communities wherever they may be for health, happiness and peace in the coming year,” he said. 

The Irish leader also acknowledged the additional difficulties faced by Muslims at a time when many throughout Ireland and much of the world are already facing mental and financial hardship as a result of lockdown. 

“With the impact of COVID-19 all of our lives have been affected. I know that Islamic communities have thus faced additional challenges in observing the holy month of Ramadan,” he said. 

“I wish to congratulate you on how you have transcended these difficulties in this particular year, and may I thank you for the invaluable contribution you make to Irish and global society. 

“Eid Mubarak.” 

This year’s celebrations were scaled back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but festivities are expected to return in full force next year. 

