President of Egypt discusses ‘outrageous suffering’ in Gaza during Irish visit
News

EGYPT’S President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has met with Taoiseach Simon Harris and President Michael D Higgins during a brief visit to Ireland this week.

The Egyptian leader was in Dublin yesterday, as he concluded an international trip which also included stops in Norway and Denmark.

President Michael D Higgins shakes hands with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during his visit to Aras an Uachtarain yesterday morning

President el-Sisi and President Higgins discussed the “outrageous suffering in the absence of a ceasefire in Gaza” the President’s office confirmed.

They also discussed plans to evacuate eight Gazan children and their families, who are currently in Cairo, to Ireland for medical treatment.

The visit was the first by an Egyptian president since Hosni Mubarak visited Ireland in 2006

The families “will shortly be medically evacuated to Ireland for treatment through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism” Áras an Uachtaráin confirmed.

“This follows a request from the World Health Organisation,” they added.

President el-Sisi also met with Taoiseach Simon Harris at Farmleigh House.

Taoiseach Simon Harris with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during his visit to Farmleigh House

Prior to the meeting, Mr Harris confirmed his intention to raise the case of Mandy Kelly, from Co. Louth, who has had no contact with her two sons since thet were taken to Egypt by their father two years ago.

“I intend to speak to President [Abdel] el-Sisi in relation to this today, and either myself or my officials will be in contact with Mandy Kelly,” Mr Harris said.

He added that the meeting was an important opportunity to take stock of the situations in Gaza and Syria.

The trip the first visit by an Egyptian president since Hosni Mubarak visited Ireland in 2006.

