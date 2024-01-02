President urges world to unite to tackle global crises this year

COUNTRIES across the world must unite to tackle the most pressing issues facing the global community, President Michael D Higgins has said.

In a new year’s message, the Irish president called for “cooperation between nations” to address the challenges ahead.

“The achievement of all of our main goals as a global community - including tackling climate change, global hunger, inequality, forced migration, and stopping the destruction of our biodiversity - requires, more than ever before, cooperation between nations,” he said.

“We must bring this cooperation back to the front of all of our interactions.”

Commenting on the “horrific upsurge in violence” in the Middle East, he urged the international community to “reflect on what steps the international community can take in order to help bring a lasting and meaningful peace to the region”.

“More broadly, as we face into 2024, the greatest challenge facing the global community is an urgent choice between restoring the ethic of cooperation in diplomacy, or allowing the further expansion of an unaccountable military-industrial complex,” he explained.

“This must not be allowed to dominate.”

The President went on to reiterate the call for a two-state solution to be enacted to establish long-term peace in the Middle East.

“We cannot be indifferent as we watch daily the loss of life that is appearing on our screens,” he said.

“The awful loss of life which we have witnessed in recent months has led to a broad re-statement of the need for a two-state solution.

“However, for this to have meaning, there is a need to move beyond a theoretical commitment and for detailed consideration to resume of the specific details of how this can be achieved.”

He added: “It is my hope that it will not be long until the international community comes together to commence the serious, crucial negotiations that will be needed in the time ahead.”

In the meantime, President Higgins urged the international community to press for a ceasefire in the region.

“Far too many lives, and particularly children's lives, have already been lost,” he said.

“In order for 2024 to see the beginning of the process of recovery for all those who have been so devastated by the events of recent months, it is incumbent on all nations to redouble their efforts for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and to set about the tasks of achieving a lasting peace, one which can allow the Palestinian people to realise their rights alongside those of a secure Israel,” he added.

“It is not morally acceptable to be indifferent."