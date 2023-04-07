President will lead State Commemoration marking anniversary of 1916 Easter Rising this weekend

A CEREMONY to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising will take place in Dublin this weekend.

Located outside the GPO in O’Connell Street, the event marking the 107th anniversary of the Irish uprising against British rule will take place on Easter Sunday, April 9.

Led by President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin will be present at the ceremony, which starts at 12noon.

Defence Forces Personnel, including a brass band, a pipe band and representatives of the Army, the Air Corps and the Naval Service will all take part in the event, which will conclude with an Air Corps fly past – if the “weather permits”- a statement from the Taoiseach’s office confirmed today.

“At noon the National Flag on top of the GPO will be lowered and the 1916 Proclamation will be read by an Officer from the Defence Forces,” they added.

“The President will then lay a wreath to commemorate those who died in 1916.

“A minute’s silence will be observed.”

Members of the public who wish to attend the ceremony should be in position in the public viewing areas outside the GPO by 11.30am.

Viewing areas are also located at the Clery’s side of O’Connell Street and at the south end of the GPO.

An area has been reserved for wheelchair users and large video screens will also be erected on either side of the GPO to display the ceremony to the public.