President Zelenskyy invites Leo Varadkar to visit Ukraine
News

President Zelenskyy invites Leo Varadkar to visit Ukraine

Image: @LeoVaradkar on Twitter.

TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar yesterday spoke to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the President of Ukraine extending New Year's wishes to the people of Ireland and expressing his appreciation for Ireland's support of Ukraine.

The Taoiseach assured Mr Zelenskyy of Ireland’s ongoing solidarity, and said Ireland is resolute in backing Ukraine’s application for EU membership. He also invited the Taoiseach to visit Ukraine at a future opportunity.

He said that the 70,000 Ukrainians that had sought refuge in Ireland were welcome, and that the Irish people were responding to their difficult situation with great generosity.

The Taoiseach said Ireland would continue to provide financial and other assistance to Ukraine. He also reiterated that Ireland was very aware of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and was pleased to help with equipment to repair its electricity grid, such as the large transformer sent from Ireland to Ukraine this month.

President Zelenskyy highlighted his ten-point Peace Formula. The Taoiseach expressed his support for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and for holding those responsible for the war to account.

Mr Zelenskyy assured the Taoiseach that the people of Ukraine remained strong and were determined that Russia will not win its war of aggression.

See More: Leo Varadkar, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Related

President and Taoiseach join tributes to 'humble' Pope Benedict
News 1 week ago

President and Taoiseach join tributes to 'humble' Pope Benedict

By: Gerard Donaghy

Russia bans entry to Taoiseach and 51 other Irish representatives
News 1 month ago

Russia bans entry to Taoiseach and 51 other Irish representatives

By: Connell McHugh

Musk clarifies Twitter staff can work from home following criticism from Irish staff
News 1 month ago

Musk clarifies Twitter staff can work from home following criticism from Irish staff

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Ten Minutes with Rory Gillanders
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with Rory Gillanders

By: admin

'I am to die for Ireland' - second part of Kilmainham Gaol state executions exhibition opens
Culture 1 day ago

'I am to die for Ireland' - second part of Kilmainham Gaol state executions exhibition opens

By: Irish Post

Irish stars recognised by US National Society of Film Critics
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish stars recognised by US National Society of Film Critics

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland reveals six potential Eurovision entries
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ireland reveals six potential Eurovision entries

By: Connell McHugh

Mariners in Cork and Kerry warned of potential falling debris from rocket tonight
News 2 days ago

Mariners in Cork and Kerry warned of potential falling debris from rocket tonight

By: Connell McHugh