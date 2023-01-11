President Zelenskyy invites Leo Varadkar to visit Ukraine

The Taoiseach assured Mr Zelenskyy of Ireland’s ongoing solidarity, and said Ireland is resolute in backing Ukraine’s application for EU membership. He also invited the Taoiseach to visit Ukraine at a future opportunity.

An honour to speak to @zelenskyyUa this evening. President wished the people of Ireland a Happy New year, and thanked them for their friendship and generosity. Ireland stands in solidarity with #Ukraine, supports EU membership and will continue financial and other aid pic.twitter.com/jrUbAoBei8 — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) January 10, 2023

He said that the 70,000 Ukrainians that had sought refuge in Ireland were welcome, and that the Irish people were responding to their difficult situation with great generosity.