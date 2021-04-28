Prince Harry and Meghan Markle popularity ratings drop to 'lowest level ever', poll shows
PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle aren't exactly the most poplar couple in the world right now, in fact they've never been more disliked, according to the latest polls.

While their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey - in which they smeared the Royal Family with a number of damning accusations - divided opinion, it appears all that feather ruffling has done them little good.

Their approval ratings have been dropping ever since they decided to step away from their royal duties at the start of last year, but it's following their explosive interview, and in the wake of Prince Philip's funeral, that their popularity has particularly plunged.

According to a YouGov poll, more than 1,700 Brits were quizzed between April 21 and 22, and Prince Harry scored a 43% positive rating, while 49% said had a negative opinion of him, representing a -6 net drop from March 12.

Meghan, meanwhile, fared considerably worse. Just three in ten (29%) Brits said they liked her, while 69% said they didn't.

Her net popularity rating now sits at -32, a drop of -5 from a month-and-a-half ago.

In the aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview, a number of claims they made were either proven false, or proven to be greatly exaggerated.

Meghan claimed that she and Harry were married in a secret ceremony three days before their official wedding - a claim the Archbishop of Canterbury immediately rubbished.

This, as well as a number of other unsubstantiated claims, has likely contributed to their popularity nosedive.

According to the poll, the Queen remains the most popular Royal, scoring a whopping 85% approval rating (+78 net).

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne come next on the list.

Even Prince Charles, who is generally considered not to be a universally popular member of the Royal Family, saw his approval rating increase following his father's funeral.

The only member of the family who fared worse than the Sussexes was, unsurprisingly, Prince Andrew.

