Principal of special needs school goes on trial for rape and sexual assault in Derry
News

Principal of special needs school goes on trial for rape and sexual assault in Derry

Derry Crown Court.

A PRINCIPAL of a Special Needs School has gone on trial at Derry Crown Court on a series of rape and sexual assault charges against a female.

Michael Dobbins (54) of Greenhaw Road in Derry faces a total of 10 charges including 6 charges of rape on dates between 1 January 2013 and 23 February 2015.

He was also charged with sexual assault of the same female and sexual activity with a female with a mental disorder who could not give consent again on the same dates.

Mr Dobbins denies the charges.

The court was told that Dobbins was the principal of Ardnashee School for people with learning difficulties.

The prosecution told the jury that the allegations were made by a female who was a pupil at the school until she was 19-years-old.

This woman had a condition called translocation which meant she was unable to deal with many life skills including dealing with things like money or time, prosecution said.

The court heard the woman would have known Dobbins since she was a child and some members of staff would say she was 'besotted and adored' Dobbins.

The court also heard that certain allegations came to light and police interviewed the woman on two occasions on March 12 and April 17 2015.

She told police that on one occasion Dobbins brought her into his office, closed the blinds, told her he had left his wife and then proceeded to rape her.

After this he gave her a glass of water, it was heard.

She claimed that on another occasion he brought her to his home following a band practice and again raped her in his bedroom.

The prosecution said that she would describe the layout of the house and the bedroom.

She said he also sexually abused her with a hair brush.

The jury was told that the alleged victim 'does not have the mental capacity' to consent to any sexual activity at all.

The court heard that when Dobbins was interviewed he denied the offences and implied some people may have had grudges against him.

The prosecuting barrister said he was satisfied the jury would return a guilty verdict in the case.

The trial continues.

See More: Derry, Derry Crown Court, Trial

Related

Families of drowned teenagers in Derry thank public for outpouring of support
News 2 weeks ago

Families of drowned teenagers in Derry thank public for outpouring of support

By: Connell McHugh

Book of condolences to open for drowned teenagers in Derry
News 3 weeks ago

Book of condolences to open for drowned teenagers in Derry

By: Connell McHugh

Two teenage boys drown after getting into difficulty in Derry lake
News 3 weeks ago

Two teenage boys drown after getting into difficulty in Derry lake

By: Irish Post

Latest

Leinster's Stuart Lancaster has confirmed he is moving to Racing 92, says 'the chance to coach in France is an exciting one'
Sport 15 minutes ago

Leinster's Stuart Lancaster has confirmed he is moving to Racing 92, says 'the chance to coach in France is an exciting one'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Domino's Pizza announces 1,000 jobs as customers expected to consume 700,000 pizzas this winter
Business 1 hour ago

Domino's Pizza announces 1,000 jobs as customers expected to consume 700,000 pizzas this winter

By: Irish Post

ICYMI: Leona Maguire performed admirably at the Women's Irish Open this weekend
Sport 3 hours ago

ICYMI: Leona Maguire performed admirably at the Women's Irish Open this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

TASTE OF HOME: The many restaurants in Britain where you can be sure of an Irish welcome
Life & Style 3 hours ago

TASTE OF HOME: The many restaurants in Britain where you can be sure of an Irish welcome

By: Irish Post

Ireland's Joe Hodge believes Ireland qualifying for their first ever U21 tournament tomorrow 'would be brilliant'
Sport 4 hours ago

Ireland's Joe Hodge believes Ireland qualifying for their first ever U21 tournament tomorrow 'would be brilliant'

By: Conor O'Donoghue