Private funeral for Vicky Phelan takes place in accordance with her wishes
News

Private funeral for Vicky Phelan takes place in accordance with her wishes

THE FUNERAL of CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has taken place in private in accordance with her wishes.

According to her death notice on rip.ie, her family asked that donations be made to Milford Care Hospice in Castletroy, Co Limerick in lieu of flowers.

It said that she passed away at Milford Care Centre "in the presence of her loving family, after a long illness burned with great dignity."

"Vicky will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Jim, daughter Amelia, son Darragh, her parents John and Gaby Kelly, her siblings Robbie, Lee, Jonnie and Lyndsey, parents-in-law Jim and Breda Phelan, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours."

Donations, in lieu of flowers, were requested to go to Milford Care Centre, which can be accessed here.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross’s Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, three years after a smear test result she had undergone was wrongly reported as clear.

She came to public attention in 2018 after bringing a High Court case over how her smear tests were handled.

Her case prompted more than 200 other women to come forward over misreported smear test results and led to a series of reviews of Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.

Speaking following her death, Ms Phelan's family paid tribute to her, saying she will leave a void in their lives that “at this point seems impossible to fill”.

“It is with an immense burden of grief that earlier today we bade our final farewell to our beloved Vicky,” a statement from her husband Jim and children Amelia and Darragh said.

“She was the heart and soul of our family unit and her passing will leave a void in all our lives, that at this point seems impossible to fill.

“We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation.

“The outpouring of grief and good wishes from far and wide are truly appreciated. Funeral arrangements when made will be private, with an opportunity for people to pay their respects in due course.”

See More: Vicky Phelan

Related

President and Taoiseach lead tributes to Vicky Phelan
News 4 days ago

President and Taoiseach lead tributes to Vicky Phelan

By: Connell McHugh

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan dies
News 4 days ago

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan dies

By: Irish Post

Vicky Phelan to be awarded Freedom of Limerick this evening
News 9 months ago

Vicky Phelan to be awarded Freedom of Limerick this evening

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Phoebe Bridgers releases annual Christmas cover featuring vocals from Paul Mescal
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Phoebe Bridgers releases annual Christmas cover featuring vocals from Paul Mescal

By: Connell McHugh

Forensic examination of Creeslough blast scene finishes
News 22 hours ago

Forensic examination of Creeslough blast scene finishes

By: Irish Post

RIVER REFLECTIONS: New book charts writers’ pilgrimage along Northern Ireland’s longest river
Entertainment 1 day ago

RIVER REFLECTIONS: New book charts writers’ pilgrimage along Northern Ireland’s longest river

By: Fiona Audley

Neighbours to return after Amazon Freevee saves the Aussie soap
Entertainment 1 day ago

Neighbours to return after Amazon Freevee saves the Aussie soap

By: Connell McHugh

'I am to die for Ireland': exhibition on first state executions launched at Kilmainham Gaol
Irish History 1 day ago

'I am to die for Ireland': exhibition on first state executions launched at Kilmainham Gaol

By: Connell McHugh