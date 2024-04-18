Public appeal as Gardaí investigates murder of Shane Knott
News

Public appeal as Gardaí investigates murder of Shane Knott

GARDAÍ have appealed for members of the public who may have been in the area where a man was killed in Kildare to come forward.

Officers have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was discovered at house in Eustace Demesne in Naas at approximately 1.30pm on April 14.

The victim has been named locally as 36-year-old Shane Knott.

Gardaí are investigating Shane Knott's murder

“As part of this investigation, Gardaí are looking to speak to people who may have been present in the Eustace Demesne housing estate and surrounding areas on Sunday, April 14, 2024 and/or the preceding two weeks, and who have not yet spoken to Gardaí, to come forward,” the police force said in a statement.

Padraig Delaney, of the Lane, Eustace Demesne, is charged with Mr Knott’s murder.

The 43-year-old appeared before Naas District Court on April 16 and is due to appear before the court again today via videolink.

The murder investigation is under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) at an Incident Room at Naas Garda Station.

“Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the gardai said in a statement.

