Victim named after body found in house in Kildare

GARDAÍ are investigating after a body was found at a house in Co. Kildare.

Officers were called to the property in Eustace Demesne in Naas at around 1.30pm on April 14.

Gardai at the scene where the bnody was fopund in Naas, Kildare

They discovered the body of a man in the property, who has since been identified locally as 36-year-old Shane Knott.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery” but are expected to launch a murder inqiuiry this week.

The body has since been removed to the Mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem examination was due to take place yesterday (April 15).

Gardai are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Naas, County Kildare

The results of the examination “will determine the course of the Garda investigation” the police force has confirmed.

A man in his 40s, who has been arrested as part of their investigation, is currently being detained at a Garda Station in County Kildare.

