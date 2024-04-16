Victim named after body found in house in Kildare

GARDAÍ are investigating after a body was found at a house in Co. Kildare.

Officers were called to the property in Eustace Demesne in Naas at around 1.30pm on April 14.

They discovered the body of a man in the property, who has since been identified locally as 36-year-old Shane Knott.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery” but are expected to launch a murder inqiuiry this week.

The body has since been removed to the Mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem examination was due to take place yesterday (April 15).

The results of the examination “will determine the course of the Garda investigation” the police force has confirmed.

A man in his 40s, who has been arrested as part of their investigation, is currently being detained at a Garda Station in County Kildare.