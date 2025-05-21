Taoiseach demands answers after IDF 'opened fire' on diplomatic delegation including Irish officials in West Bank

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin says he will demand answers after Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) troops reportedly 'opened fire' on a diplomatic delegation in the West Bank that included Irish officials.

The incident, involving two Irish diplomats based in Ramallah and delegates from the EU and other countries, occurred today near a refugee camp in Jenin during an approved visit.

In a statement, the Israel Foreign Ministry claimed the IDF only fired warning shots after the delegation deviated from an approved route.

In a statement, the Taoiseach called the incident an 'aggressive, intimidatory and violent act'.

"I am deeply shocked and horrified that the Israeli Defence Forces today opened fire on a group of diplomats visiting the town of Jenin. Thankfully, nobody was killed or injured," he said.

"I unreservedly condemn this aggressive, intimidatory and violent act. This is not and must never be a normal way to behave.

"We, and the international community, will be demanding answers from Israel on exactly how this came to happen and will seek assurances that this will never happen again.

"Diplomats play a very important and vital role representing countries. They should be enabled to go about their work in an unimpeded manner and should never fear becoming targets."

'Intimidatory actions'

Meanwhile, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Harris, said the incident was 'completely unacceptable'.

Speaking to reporters this evening, he said: "What we don't need is any sort of whataboutery here — the Israeli Defence Forces fired shots in the direction of diplomats, including two diplomats from Ireland.

"That is utterly unacceptable. Any padding beyond that by the Israeli Defence Forces is utterly irrelevant.

"This was a visit that was highlighted in advance, the IDF would have been aware of it.

"I need to see a full Israeli investigation into this and we need to see those who were responsible for those shots held to account — nothing less will suffice.

"This was an appalling action and the latest in a series of intimidatory actions by the Israeli Defence Forces."

In a statement following the incident, the Israel Foreign Ministry claimed the delegation 'deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorized'.

"IDF soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots to distance them away. No injuries or damages were reported," it added.

"At the end of the incident, once it was clarified that the individuals were part of a diplomatic delegation, the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, immediately reviewed the incident.

"In addition, the Head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, instructed unit officers to immediately speak with representatives of the relevant countries, and he will soon hold personal conversations with the diplomats to update them on the findings of the initial inquiry.

"The IDF regrets the inconvenience caused."

The incident comes a day after the EU said it would review its trade agreement with Israel over its blockade of Gaza, with top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas describing the situation as 'catastrophic'.