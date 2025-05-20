Man arrested in Michael Gaine murder investigation released without charge

A MAN who was arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine has been released without charge.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was arrested on May 18 and questioned by detectives for the maximum period of 24 hours before being released from custody at Killarney Garda Station last night (May 19),

Mr Gaine, 56, was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on Friday, March 21, having last been seen in the town the previous day.

On April 29, gardaí reclassified the case as a homicide investigation.

Last Saturday, May 17, Gardaí confirmed that human remains had been discovered on Mr Gaine's farm during a search on May 16.

Search operations, supported by local, regional, and national Garda units, other emergency services and the Defence Forces, are ongoing at Carrig East, Kenmare, Co. Kerry, gardaí confirmed in a statement today.

“The family of Michael Gaine have been kept informed of this update and An Garda Síochána continue to support Michael's family through a Family Liaison Officer,” they said.

“The family have requested privacy at this time,” they added.

The police force has reissued its appeal to the public for their help with the investigation.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to the public for assistance in this investigation,” they said.

“The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.”