Man charged after North's largest-ever Class A drugs seizure 'since records began'

A MAN has been charged as part of an investigation into what is believed to be the largest-ever Class A drugs seizure in Northern Ireland.

Border Force officers discovered 185kg of cocaine in the trailer of an HGV at Belfast Port on Monday.

Georgi Markov Panchukov, 55, from Nova Zagora, Bulgaria, has since been remanded in custody to appear at Belfast Crown Court next month.

"Border Force officers seized the largest amount of drugs in Northern Ireland since records began," said John-Jo Oldham, Deputy Director of the Border Force in Northern Ireland.

Staggering street value

The lorry is believed to have arrived into Dublin from Cherbourg before making its way to Belfast, bound for Britain.

Following the discovery, Border Force officers at Belfast stopped the HGV before it could board a ferry for Cairnryan in Scotland and alerted the National Crime Agency (NCA) to assist with the search.

Four sophisticated concealments were found running the length of the trailer, with the packages of drugs hidden beneath the floor.

It is believed the cocaine would have a street value in Northern Ireland of around £18.5m.

Mr Panchukov was arrested and questioned by the NCA before being charged with drugs offences on Tuesday.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court today, where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Belfast Crown Court on June 16.

Investigations are continuing.

'Significant blow'

"This is an extremely significant seizure of class A drugs that was destined for the streets of the UK," said NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham.

"We believe that those behind the importation thought they could avoid UK border controls by travelling through the Common Travel Area.

"We will continue to work with our law enforcement colleagues in Border Force and the Organised Crime Task Force to prevent dangerous drugs finding their way onto the streets of the UK.

"This seizure will have dealt a significant blow to the organised crime group behind it, preventing their further distribution which would have fuelled violence and exploitation.

"Our investigation is ongoing and our work with partners across the UK and internationally will continue to ensure criminal networks are identified and brought to justice."