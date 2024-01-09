Public helps police locate suspected cannabis factory at house in Armagh

LOCAL community members have helped police in Northern Ireland locate a suspected cannabis factory at a property in Armagh.

Officers from the Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a search under warrant at a house on Concession Road, in the Culloville area of Crossmaglen, South Armagh yesterday.

There they found 120 cannabis plants in various states of growth and a large amount of dried cannabis with a combined estimated street value of approximately £100,000.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

He currently “remains in custody assisting with police enquiries”, the PSNI have confirmed.

Speaking following the arrest, the PSNI’s Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, Adam Corner said: “This search, arrest and seizure is a result of the public working directly with police to tackle the issue of drug supply and misuse in the South Armagh area.”

He added: “I am confident that this result will not only show our community we are keen to listen to their concerns, but will show we can take action to prevent those who bring harm to our community.”

Insp Corner called on the community to continue to come forward with information about the supply of drugs in their community.

“If you have information about the supply of drugs please contact police on 101 or speak to a Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Police Officer,” he said.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” he added.