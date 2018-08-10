Quarter of a million euro seized in Louth

The search operation was carried out as part of an ongoing operation targeting the members and activities of rival Organised Crime Gangs.

Drogheda Gardai have seized in excess of €250,000 in cash.

On August 9, Crime Units and the Detective Unit from Drogheda Garda station assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit conducted searches of the buildings and surrounding areas of a Halting Site at Mell in Drogheda.

During the course of the search cash in excess of €250,000 was discovered.

There was also an amount of suspected cocaine found estimated to be worth about €5,000.

No arrests and investigations are ongoing at Drogheda Garda station.