'Racism disgusts me, but mass gatherings are not possible' - Minister for Health Simon Harris
News

'Racism disgusts me, but mass gatherings are not possible' - Minister for Health Simon Harris

IRELAND'S MINISTER for Health has spoken out against mass gatherings following a large protest which took place in Dublin over the weekend.

Minister Simon Harris, speaking on a Twitter livestream yesterday, said that while he understands the reason behind the anti-racism protests which drew up to 5,000 people to Dublin on Monday, large gatherings are "not possible" at the moment.

A demonstration in solidarity with the US Black Lives Matter movement saw thousands of people march through the city centre and on to the US Embassy in Ballsbridge, where protesters spoke out against the killing of George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin.

Despite many protesters wearing protective face masks, the massive crowd meant that social distancing was not possible, and Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating potential breaches of lockdown measures.

Minister Harris said yesterday that while "I know how emotional the issue is," no mass gatherings should be taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

"We have to do everything we possibly can to keep each other safe."Simon Harris

"Racism is a sick virus in and of itself, it disgusts me and makes me feel ill to the pit of my stomach, it has no place in society, no place in this country, no place in this world," he said.

"But mass gatherings and are not possible because we have to do everything we possibly can to keep each other safe."

Stating that "I fully understand the motivations of people's protest", Minister Harris said that, in normal times, "I would have been there".

However, "We're all sickened by racism, but mass gatherings that don't practice social distancing, at the moment are not possible."

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, was asked about the protests at yesterday's daily coronavirus press briefing following the announcement that a further eight people have died but just 10 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the country.

Advertisement

"Now is not the time" for mass gatherings. - Dr Tony Holohan, CMO Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Dr Holohan agreed with Minister Harris, stating that "notwithstanding your sense of feeling", mass gatherings are putting people's lives at risk and it is not possible for a crowd that size to maintain social distancing.

"Now is not the right time to be attending events that have the potential to become mass gatherings," he said, "if many more like-minded people like you, however well-motivated, attend."

He asked people to "exercise judgement in their decisions to attend, on the basis of them becoming essentially impromptu mass gathering events."

A number of Black Lives Matter protests are scheduled to go ahead in cities across the country next weekend, however it is unclear whether the Garda investigation will declare the planned protests to be unlawful.

See More: Black Lives Matter, Coronavirus, Protests, Simon Harris, Tony Holohan

Related

Gardai investigating potential lockdown rules breach at Dublin Black Lives Matter protest
News 2 hours ago

Gardai investigating potential lockdown rules breach at Dublin Black Lives Matter protest

By: Jack Beresford

Hundreds of signs left at Dublin's US Embassy in support of Black Lives Matter movement
News 17 hours ago

Hundreds of signs left at Dublin's US Embassy in support of Black Lives Matter movement

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish artist pays powerful tribute to George Floyd with stunning mural on Tallaght estate
News 1 day ago

Irish artist pays powerful tribute to George Floyd with stunning mural on Tallaght estate

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Two men arrested following FIFTH incident of criminal damage against Luke Kelly statue in Dublin
News 43 minutes ago

Two men arrested following FIFTH incident of criminal damage against Luke Kelly statue in Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí in Donegal come to the rescue of injured hedgehog on motorway
News 19 hours ago

Gardaí in Donegal come to the rescue of injured hedgehog on motorway

By: Rachael O'Connor

Watch: 300 Irish churches come together to sing 1000-year-old hymn in honour of frontline workers
News 20 hours ago

Watch: 300 Irish churches come together to sing 1000-year-old hymn in honour of frontline workers

By: Rachael O'Connor

Three former pageant contestants tackle modern dating in Ireland for new TV series
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Three former pageant contestants tackle modern dating in Ireland for new TV series

By: Mal Rogers

Man in serious condition after hitting rocks while diving from rise in popular Cork swimming spot
News 22 hours ago

Man in serious condition after hitting rocks while diving from rise in popular Cork swimming spot

By: Rachael O'Connor