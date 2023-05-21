Rally in solidarity with Navan assault victim as five boys arrested are released without charge
News

Rally in solidarity with Navan assault victim as five boys arrested are released without charge

A RALLY has been held in Navan to show support for a teenage boy who was the victim of an unprovoked assault in the town on Monday.

The attack, which was filmed and shared widely online, left the 14-year-old victim requiring hospital treatment for serious facial injuries.

Five teenagers arrested on Friday in connection with the assault have since been released without charge.

'Navan will not tolerate hate crime'

Saturday's rally saw around 100 people march through the town, many displaying pride flags and messages reading 'Meath says no to hate'.

Marchers could also be heard chanting: "No hate, no fear, everybody's welcome here."

The march began at Páirc Táilteann, where Patrick Lawlor of Navan Pride told the crowd that the town stood in solidarity with the victim of the attack.

"Today is not about Navan Pride, today is about one young person who has the courage to be who they are," he said.

"And about one town standing behind that brave young soul.

"Today is about solidarity and sending the message that we in Navan do not and will not tolerate hate crime of any kind."

Investigation

A video of Monday's incident drew condemnation from politicians across the country, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who said the parents of the attackers need 'to take responsibility for this as well’.

An Garda Síochána said the attack had been classified as an assault with 'hate as a motivating factor'.

Five teenage boys were arrested on Friday for alleged offences under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

After being questioned by specialist gardaí due to their age, all were released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will be referred for consideration for admission to the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

See More: Co Meath, Navan

Related

'Young beautiful souls': Tributes paid as three people who died in New Year's Eve collision named
News 1 year ago

'Young beautiful souls': Tributes paid as three people who died in New Year's Eve collision named

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí issue fresh appeal for remains found 30 years ago
News 1 year ago

Gardaí issue fresh appeal for remains found 30 years ago

By: Connell McHugh

Extremely rare BLUE lobster caught off Wicklow coast
News 1 year ago

Extremely rare BLUE lobster caught off Wicklow coast

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Man pleads guilty to attempted intimidation after admitting making indecent images of children
News 1 hour ago

Man pleads guilty to attempted intimidation after admitting making indecent images of children

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sport TV Guide: May 20-21
Sport 1 day ago

Sport TV Guide: May 20-21

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Row brewing over Ireland’s alcohol labelling proposals
News 1 day ago

Row brewing over Ireland’s alcohol labelling proposals

By: Grainne Conroy

Capital dining — a guide to Dublin's new restaurants
Travel 1 day ago

Capital dining — a guide to Dublin's new restaurants

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Irish Chaplaincy CEO gives a special gift to Ambassador Fraser
News 1 day ago

Irish Chaplaincy CEO gives a special gift to Ambassador Fraser

By: Irish Post