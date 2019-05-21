Rare book returned to Donegal library…82 years after it was first borrowed
News

Rare book returned to Donegal library…82 years after it was first borrowed

A RARE book has been returned to an Irish library in Co Donegal – 82 years after it was first lent out.

The White Owl by Anni MP Smithson was first borrowed from the public library in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal, back in 1937.

However, as the Irish Mirror reports, staff at the library received a surprise last Friday when the book was suddenly returned.

Donegal County Council operates a 14-day return policy on its books.

Fortunately for the borrower, the Government scrapped library fines for late returns back in January.

Otherwise they would have been facing a fine somewhere in the region of €1,280.

The book was discovered by the relatives of the person that first borrowed it during a house clearance at their home in Falcarragh.

And it could prove to be quite a money-spinner for the library.

Copies of The White Owl were first published by The Talbot Press and are currently on sale for anywhere up to 300

A spokesman for Donegal County Libraries summed up the late return in perfect style: “Better late than never”.

