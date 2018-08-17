Record-high rent in Ireland as it climbs to €274 more per month than Celtic Tiger period

THE cost of rent in Ireland is now higher than ever before.

New figures from Daft.ie have revealed that the monthly cost of renting a home in Ireland is at an all-time high, €274 more than at the peak of the Celtic Tiger.

Furthermore, in some parts of Dublin, the monthly rent shot up by an average €200 in just the space of a year.

The average national cost of renting nationwide in the months April-June of this year was €1,300 a month.

The cost of paying the landlord is now €560 more a month than the low in the rental market seen back in 2011.

The most astonishing figures were recorded in the capital where the cost of renting is now €500 more than a decade ago.

In some areas, homes to rent cost €2,000 a month.

This marks a surge of 34% in the capital in the last ten years.

The prospect of buying a home has never been less likely as difficulties with saving a deposit or securing a mortgage, or a shortage of properties to buy, continue to haunt the housing market.

As a result, many people have found themselves locked into a life of renting, where the situation is no better.