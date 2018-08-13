Red Hot Calendar company seeking gingers to go full frontal

A RACY calendar company has put out a public service announcement calling for confident ginger males willing to go the "full monty" to join them for their next shoot.

The Red Hot calendar was first conceived as a naked celebration of all things redhead.

It was created to try and dispel the negative stereotypes suggesting ginger people are somehow unattractive.

According to the Red Hot team, it was also about creating a new dialogue around redheads and presenting an alternative image of "a sexy ginger man with fiery, red pubic hair standing proudly before us" in their calendars.

"At Red Hot, we are all about breaking down socially perceived flaws and smashing taboos," the Red Hot Kickstarter page adds.

"When we introduced our now infamous FULL-FRONTAL calendar last year we have never had a response like it."

Red Hot is now on the hunt for more confident ginger men to get involved, with the company set to produce two new naked calendars for 2019.

A 'Red Hot C**ks' calendar is being produced alongside a 'Red Hot Butts' edition, with both set to showcase 12 of the best-looking gingers on offer in the modeling world.

Shot by photographer Thomas Knights with art direction from Elliott James Frieze, the calendars have been created to help raise money for the Movember Foundation's testicular cancer and prostate cancer awareness campaigns.

There's also a Kickstarter page available for anyone wanting to donate to the production and distribution of the year's publication.

In the meantime, if you or anyone you know may be of the ginger persuasion and keen to celebrate the male form, get in touch with Red Hot.