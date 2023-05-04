Relatives of executed Easter Rising leaders join Irish President and Taoiseach at graveside ceremony
Relatives of executed Easter Rising leaders join Irish President and Taoiseach at graveside ceremony

RELATIVES of the Easter Rising leaders were among those in attendance at a ceremony held to mark the 1916 rebellion and those who fought for the cause.

The event, held at Arbour Hill cemetery in Dublin, was hosted by Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin yesterday afternoon.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin pictured at the commemoration ceremony at Arbour Hill

The annual commemoration marks the Irish uprising against British rule which took place in 1916 and remembers its 14 executed leaders who are buried in the grounds of the Church of the Sacred Heart.

Seven signatories of the Proclamation of the Irish Republic, including Padraig Pearse and James Connolly, are among those buried at Arbour Hill.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins attends the event in Dublin

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar both attended the event.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill were also in Dublin to pay their respects.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney and relatives of the Rising leaders and others who fought in 1916 were also in the congregation.

The commemoration ceremony remembered those who died in 1916

Speaking after the event, Minister Martin said: "Today, we remember those who died for Ireland in 1916 and in particular those 14 executed leaders of 1916 who are buried here at Arbour Hill.

"I am delighted to host this traditional commemorative event in the company of relatives of the executed leaders."

Sinn Féin's leader in the North, Michelle O'Neill and President Mary Lou McDonald with Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy at the Arbour Hill event

A Requiem Mass was held followed by a ceremony at the 1916 leaders grave.

