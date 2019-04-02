Religious holidays like Christmas and St Patrick’s Day could be 'phased out' of Irish Catholic primary schools
RELIGIOUS HOLIDAYS like Christmas and St Patrick’s Day could soon be a thing of the past in Catholic schools.

That’s according to staff from two schools in Ireland opposing a new initiative from the Department of Education set up to reduce the influence of the Catholic Church.

Under the plans, one out of every eight Catholic primary schools Ireland will be switched to a non-denominational model.

However, staff from Scoil an Duinnínigh, a gaelscoil, and St Marnock’s National School have expressed their opposition to the plans in a series of meetings and letters to parents.

According to the Irish Independent, they claim that festive celebrations like the annual Christmas fair, carol services, and nativity plays will be scrapped.

Worse still, they claim that other religious holidays like Easter and St. Patrick’s Day will also cease to be celebrated in these primary schools.

Advertisement

Scoil an Duinnínigh also claimed Irish like dia duit, would no longer be allowed because they reference God.

It also suggested playing, singing or dancing to music with any religious reference, including the St Patrick’s Day ‘anthem’, would not be prohibited.

The school had hoped to make the change in patronage at the start of the next school year in September 2019.

But the Department of Education has rejected that suggestion.

That's despite warnings from schools that a change of patronage is likely to have a significant effect on management and culture.

