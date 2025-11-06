Tánaiste vows to support campaign for justice on anniversary of Michaela McAreavey’s death

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has pledged the full support of the Irish government in the ongoing campaign for justice in the unsolved death of Michaela McAreavey.

Ms McAreavey was attacked and killed on January 11, 2011 while on honeymoon with her husband John in Mauritius.

Noone has ever been convicted of the 27-year-old’s murder.

This week Mr Harris met with members of her family as they prepare to mark 15 years since her death.

“This week, I was pleased to meet the family of Michaela McAreavey, who was killed in Mauritius in 2011, aged just 27,” Mr Harris said.

“For almost 15 years, my Department has supported the McAreavey and Harte families in their quest for justice for their beloved Michaela,” he explained.

“During the meeting with Michaela’s husband John, brother Mark, sister-in-law Claire, and Barra McGrory KC SC (who carried out an analysis of the case for the Northern Ireland Executive), I reiterated my Department’s support and commitment in taking all appropriate steps to assist in their fight for justice.

“To this end, I have directed my officials to immediately engage with the Mauritian authorities and to reiterate the offer of technical assistance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to the Mauritian authorities to assist in their investigations as the Irish government has primary consular responsibility for this case.

"This has been agreed with colleagues in Northern Ireland.

“Furthermore, I will speak with the Mauritian Foreign Minister in the coming weeks and I also intend to raise the case with the UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, in the very near future, and ask that the British Government join us in supporting the family in every way possible in seeking truth and justice.

“As we approach the 15th anniversary of Michaela’s death, it is vital that we explore every single avenue available to us.