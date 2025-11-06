Tánaiste vows to support campaign for justice on anniversary of Michaela McAreavey’s death
News

Tánaiste vows to support campaign for justice on anniversary of Michaela McAreavey’s death

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has pledged the full support of the Irish government in the ongoing campaign for justice in the unsolved death of Michaela McAreavey.

Ms McAreavey was attacked and killed on January 11, 2011 while on honeymoon with her husband John in Mauritius.

Noone has ever been convicted of the 27-year-old’s murder.

This week Mr Harris met with members of her family as they prepare to mark 15 years since her death.

Michaela McAreavey was killed while on honeymoon with her husband in 2011

“This week, I was pleased to meet the family of Michaela McAreavey, who was killed in Mauritius in 2011, aged just 27,” Mr Harris said.

“For almost 15 years, my Department has supported the McAreavey and Harte families in their quest for justice for their beloved Michaela,” he explained.

“During the meeting with Michaela’s husband John, brother Mark, sister-in-law Claire, and Barra McGrory KC SC (who carried out an analysis of the case for the Northern Ireland Executive), I reiterated my Department’s support and commitment in taking all appropriate steps to assist in their fight for justice.

“To this end, I have directed my officials to immediately engage with the Mauritian authorities and to reiterate the offer of technical assistance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to the Mauritian authorities to assist in their investigations as the Irish government has primary consular responsibility for this case.

"This has been agreed with colleagues in Northern Ireland.

“Furthermore, I will speak with the Mauritian Foreign Minister in the coming weeks and I also intend to raise the case with the UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, in the very near future, and ask that the British Government join us in supporting the family in every way possible in seeking truth and justice.

“As we approach the 15th anniversary of Michaela’s death, it is vital that we explore every single avenue available to us.

See More: Anniversary, Michaela McAreavey, Tánaiste Simon Harris

Related
News 1 month ago

Police issue appeal on anniversary of Sean Fox murder

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 months ago

EIRCODE: Ireland celebrates 10 years of successful post code system

By: Fiona Audley

News 4 months ago

Renewed appeal 14 years after man killed in hit and run while walking home from night out

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 20 hours ago

Irishman killed in Australian mine blast as investigators probe explosive device

By: Mark Murphy

News 20 hours ago

Dublin airport set to exceed passenger cap amid record-breaking travel

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 1 day ago

Ed Sheeran delights fans with secret Dublin gig

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Irish garden designer Peter Donegan wins prestigious international award

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Allianz’s Dublin HQ targeted in overnight attack claimed by pro-Palestinian group

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Liverpool pub shut down after violent lock-in brawl leaves woman unconscious

By: Mark Murphy