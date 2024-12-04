Renewed appeal over disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins in Co. Mayo 24 years ago
News

Renewed appeal over disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins in Co. Mayo 24 years ago

GARDAÍ investigating the murder of a woman in Co. Mayo have renewed their appeal for information on the 24th anniversary of her disappearance.

Sandra Collins, then aged 28, was last seen at around 11pm on Monday, December 4, 2000 at the Country Kitchen chip shop on George's Street, Killala.

Her fleece was discovered five days later but no further trace of Miss Collins was ever found and the case was subsequently upgraded to a murder investigation.

'Loyalties change'

Gardaí believe people's circumstances may have changed in the past 24 years and are asking the public to contact them with any information they feel may be relevant to the investigation.

"We want to thank the public who have been of assistance in this investigation to date," said Detective Inspector John Costello.

"We are now appealing to those who may have additional information to please get in contact.

"Perhaps you have information you thought was insignificant at the time, or it could be that after 24 years have passed, your circumstances have now changed.

Miss Collins was last seen on the evening of Monday, December 4, 2000 (Image: An Garda Síochána)

"Relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 24 years ago.

"With that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us.

"Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity."

'We will never forget Sandra'

On a Facebook page set up to help find Miss Collins, her brother Patrick said being able to finally bring her home and lay her to rest would be 'the greatest gift'.

"This is not about seeing anyone brought to justice, we are not out to get anyone," he posted on the Missing Sandra Collins page.

"All we want to do is find Sandra and bury her with my mother and father and our brother James.

"If we just found her, I can't even begin to imagine how we would feel. It would be the greatest gift we could get.

"We will never forget Sandra. But if we found her, it would allow us to at least get on with our lives."

An Garda Síochána said it continues to liaise closely with the Collins family in relation to the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Killala, Mayo, Sandra Collins

Related

New appeal for information on Mayo woman on 22nd anniversary of her disappearance
News 2 years ago

New appeal for information on Mayo woman on 22nd anniversary of her disappearance

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí investigating murder of Jo Jo Dullard complete Co. Wicklow search
News 39 minutes ago

Gardaí investigating murder of Jo Jo Dullard complete Co. Wicklow search

By: Gerard Donaghy

Drugs seized after 'sophisticated' cannabis factory uncovered in Co. Tyrone
News 1 hour ago

Drugs seized after 'sophisticated' cannabis factory uncovered in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Shots fired at caravan in picturesque seaside village
News 1 day ago

Shots fired at caravan in picturesque seaside village

By: Fiona Audley

Teenager dies following collision in Donegal
News 1 day ago

Teenager dies following collision in Donegal

By: Fiona Audley

School mourns ‘tragic’ death of eight-year-old student
News 1 day ago

School mourns ‘tragic’ death of eight-year-old student

By: Fiona Audley

Woman left fighting for life in hospital following serious attack
News 1 day ago

Woman left fighting for life in hospital following serious attack

By: Fiona Audley

Home with children inside catches fire after van torched in arson attack
News 1 day ago

Home with children inside catches fire after van torched in arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

Death of farmer who made national news after shooting dead an intruder on his farm
News 2 days ago

Death of farmer who made national news after shooting dead an intruder on his farm

By: Irish Post