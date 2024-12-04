Renewed appeal over disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins in Co. Mayo 24 years ago

GARDAÍ investigating the murder of a woman in Co. Mayo have renewed their appeal for information on the 24th anniversary of her disappearance.

Sandra Collins, then aged 28, was last seen at around 11pm on Monday, December 4, 2000 at the Country Kitchen chip shop on George's Street, Killala.

Her fleece was discovered five days later but no further trace of Miss Collins was ever found and the case was subsequently upgraded to a murder investigation.

'Loyalties change'

Gardaí believe people's circumstances may have changed in the past 24 years and are asking the public to contact them with any information they feel may be relevant to the investigation.

"We want to thank the public who have been of assistance in this investigation to date," said Detective Inspector John Costello.

"We are now appealing to those who may have additional information to please get in contact.

"Perhaps you have information you thought was insignificant at the time, or it could be that after 24 years have passed, your circumstances have now changed.

"Relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 24 years ago.

"With that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us.

"Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity."

'We will never forget Sandra'

On a Facebook page set up to help find Miss Collins, her brother Patrick said being able to finally bring her home and lay her to rest would be 'the greatest gift'.

"This is not about seeing anyone brought to justice, we are not out to get anyone," he posted on the Missing Sandra Collins page.

"All we want to do is find Sandra and bury her with my mother and father and our brother James.

"If we just found her, I can't even begin to imagine how we would feel. It would be the greatest gift we could get.

"We will never forget Sandra. But if we found her, it would allow us to at least get on with our lives."

An Garda Síochána said it continues to liaise closely with the Collins family in relation to the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.