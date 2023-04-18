Renowned Northern Irish climber Noel Hanna dies after scaling Himalayan mountain
Renowned Northern Irish climber Noel Hanna dies after scaling Himalayan mountain

Noel Hanna has died while doing what he loved (Pic: NoelHanna.com)

TRIBUTES have been paid to avid mountaineer and adventurer Noel Hanna who has died after climbing the world’s tenth highest mountain.

The climber from Dromara in Co. Down became the first climber from the island of Ireland to summit Annapurna yesterday before tragedy befell the expedition.

Mr Hanna scaled the 8,091 metre-high Annapurna peak in west Nepal but it is reported that he died overnight in Camp IV after returning from the mountain.

The Irishman was a seasoned climber who had reached the Mount Everest summit 10 times during his lengthy career.

He was also the first Irish person to successfully summit and descend K2 in Pakistan in 2018, the second highest mountain on earth, after Everest.

Tributes have flooded social media today, with friends and fans of the climber paying their respects.

Ulster Rugby Head Coach Dan McFarland was among them, tweeting: “Very sad to hear of Noel’s passing. Noel was a great inspiration to this team.”

Sorcha Eastwood, the Alliance Party’s Lagan Valley MLA, said: “Desperately sad news coming through about Noel Hanna, a renowned athlete and adventurer.

“My thoughts & prayers are with the entire Hanna family circle at this difficult time, the community of Dromara who have lost a very special son and the mountaineering community whom he so loved.”

An Indian climber, on the same expedition, has reportedly been missing since Monday.

