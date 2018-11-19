Republic of Ireland fan, 30, tragically drowns in Copenhagen ahead of Nations League clash with Denmark
The Irishman, 30, fell into Copenhagen Harbour in Havnegade (Images: FAI/Wikimedia)

AN IRISH soccer fan has tragically died after drowning in the Danish capital Copenhagen on Sunday morning.

Local police said they were investigating the death of the 30-year-old, who was visiting the city to watch the Republic of Ireland take on Denmark in the UEFA Nations League tonight.

According to local reports, the Irishman fell into Copenhagen Harbour in the Havnegade area of the city shortly before 10.30am yesterday.

Emergency services rushed to reports of a "lifeless man in the water" before divers from the Copenhagen Fire Department brought him back to dry land.

The man received first aid treatment at the scene and was taken to hospital by ambulance but later passed away.

Police say they believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, but are working to "determine the course of events" surrounding the tragedy.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said they do not comment on individual cases, but confirmed they were "providing consular assistance to the family of an individual in Copenhagen."

Martin O'Neill's Irishmen take on Denmark in Aarhus at 7.45pm this evening.

