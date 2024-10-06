Sinn Féin tables motion supporting Occupied Territories Bill as pro-Palestine march takes place in Dublin

SINN FÉIN have tabled a motion for Monday's full Dublin City Council meeting urging the Irish Government to enact the Occupied Territories Bill.

Dublin Sinn Féin City Councillor Daithí Doolan said there was 'no legal or political reason' not to enact the bill, which was first tabled in the Oireachtas in 2018.

News of the motion comes as thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin on Saturday for a national demonstration in support of Palestine.

Delay

The bill seeks to prohibit the import and sale of goods, services and natural resources originating in illegal settlements in occupied territories.

It was first tabled in January 2018 by Independent Senator Frances Black and passed by the Seanad later that year.

It was then introduced in the Dáil by then Fianna Fáil Foreign Affairs spokesperson Niall Collins, where it passed its second stage by a margin of 78 votes in favour to 45 votes against.

However, it has since stalled, with the government suggesting the law would result in a fine from the EU as only it has the power to ban trade with illegal settlements.

This view has been challenged by legal experts and supporters of the bill, especially in light of a ruling from the International Court of Justice in July.

The court held that the continued presence of Israel in the West Bank and Gaza Strip was unlawful and that UN member states are obliged 'to abstain from entering into economic or trade dealings with Israel concerning the Occupied Palestinian Territory'.

'Shameful foot-dragging'

Speaking on Saturday, Cllr Doolan said the delay in passing the bill was 'totally unacceptable'.

"I would strongly urge councillors from all parties to support this motion," he said.

"This will send a very strong message from the largest local authority on the island to the Irish Government that they must enact the Occupied Territories Bill.

"There is no legal or political reason this government should refuse to enact the Occupied Territories Bill.

"It was passed by the Oireachtas six years ago and remains on the Taoiseach's desk ever since. This shameful foot-dragging is totally unacceptable.

"Over the past 12 months the Israeli Genocide in Gaza has broadened and deepened.

"Netanyahu has opened the gates of hell and is dragging Palestine through them.

"There must be an immediate and total ceasefire. Israel must be held to account for their brutality.

"Israel has blatantly breached International Law on a daily basis.

"It continues to receive billions of dollars in arms and political cover for their crimes against humanity from their allies in Washington and Brussels. And yet the Irish Government refuses to impose any sanctions of Israel.

"Now is the time for real action from An Taoiseach. Simon Harris must sign into law the Occupied Territories Bill."

Demonstration

According to Sinn Féin, the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) has called a demonstration at City Hall for 5pm on Monday to urge councillors to support the motion.

The IPSC organised Saturday's national demonstration in the capital, which saw thousands of people march from the Garden of Remembrance to Leinster House.

Organisers say the event, which was supported by more than 150 Irish civil society groups, was held 'to mark one year of Israel's Gaza Genocide'.

The demonstration also called for states to stop arming Israel and for an end to the use of Irish airspace to transport weapons.