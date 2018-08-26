Residents evacuated after bomb discovered outside house in Co. Antrim
News

Residents evacuated after bomb discovered outside house in Co. Antrim

HOMES were evacuated and a controlled explosion carried out after a suspicious device was discovered outside a house in Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim last night.

The device was discovered outside a property in the Marshallstown Road area at around 10.30pm.

Police later determined it to be a viable explosive device that could have caused “serious injury or even death”.

“The resident of the house reported hearing a bang and saw a flash at the front of his house and initially thought that a firework had gone off,” said Chief Inspector Simon Ball.

“He was the only person in the house at the time and, although he was not hurt, he was left shocked by the incident.

Advertisement

“A controlled explosion was carried out on the object which was outside the front door but had not detonated. It was later declared a viable device.

“This was a reckless attack in a residential area and, had the device exploded, it could have caused serious injury or even death.

“A number of roads in the area were closed and residents had to be evacuated from their homes for a time, causing significant disruption to our local community.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 1617 of 25/8/18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

See More: Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim

Related

19-year-old man seriously injured after baseball bat and hammer attack in Northern Ireland
News 3 weeks ago

19-year-old man seriously injured after baseball bat and hammer attack in Northern Ireland

By: Ryan Price

Woman handcuffed and tied to bath during burglary in Co. Antrim
News 2 months ago

Woman handcuffed and tied to bath during burglary in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Nazi and loyalist flags flown together in North
News 3 years ago

Nazi and loyalist flags flown together in North

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Crochet Pope erected in Knock Airport
Life & Style 23 hours ago

Crochet Pope erected in Knock Airport

By: Rebecca Keane

Liam Gallagher and girlfriend respond to accusations of assault
Entertainment 1 day ago

Liam Gallagher and girlfriend respond to accusations of assault

By: Rebecca Keane

PSNI appeal for witnesses as 58-year-old pedestrian killed
News 1 day ago

PSNI appeal for witnesses as 58-year-old pedestrian killed

By: Rebecca Keane

One lucky player in Ireland has won €500,000
News 1 day ago

One lucky player in Ireland has won €500,000

By: Rebecca Keane

Firearm and cocaine worth €105,000 found in Clare
News 1 day ago

Firearm and cocaine worth €105,000 found in Clare

By: Rebecca Keane