Residents evacuated after bomb discovered outside house in Co. Antrim

HOMES were evacuated and a controlled explosion carried out after a suspicious device was discovered outside a house in Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim last night.

The device was discovered outside a property in the Marshallstown Road area at around 10.30pm.

Police later determined it to be a viable explosive device that could have caused “serious injury or even death”.

“The resident of the house reported hearing a bang and saw a flash at the front of his house and initially thought that a firework had gone off,” said Chief Inspector Simon Ball.

“He was the only person in the house at the time and, although he was not hurt, he was left shocked by the incident.

“A controlled explosion was carried out on the object which was outside the front door but had not detonated. It was later declared a viable device.

“This was a reckless attack in a residential area and, had the device exploded, it could have caused serious injury or even death.

“A number of roads in the area were closed and residents had to be evacuated from their homes for a time, causing significant disruption to our local community.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 1617 of 25/8/18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.