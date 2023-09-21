Residents ‘lucky’ to escape fire after petrol bomb attack on home
Residents ‘lucky’ to escape fire after petrol bomb attack on home

THE residents of a house in Co. Down were lucky to escape uninjured when a pipe bomb was thrown at their front door.

The house in Newtownards was set on fire in the attack, which happened at around 10.10pm on September 19.

PSNI officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who may have seen the attack or who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage to come forward.

“It was reported to police at around 10.10pm that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front door,” the PSNI states.

“Luckily no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack that could have resulted in more serious consequences,” they add.

The police force has confirmed that their enquiries into the incident are underway.

“Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1920 or 19/09/23,” they added

