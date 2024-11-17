Police believe Co. Down arson attack may be linked to loyalist feud
News

Police believe Co. Down arson attack may be linked to loyalist feud

POLICE believe an arson attack on a house in Co. Down in the early hours of this morning may be linked to an ongoing loyalist feud.

The fire at the vacant property in the Weaver's Grange area of Newtownards was started after an accelerant was poured over the front door and through the letterbox.

Police have now appealed for information as they investigate the 'completely reckless attack'.

"Just after 12.40am, we received a report that our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were at the scene of a fire," said Detective Inspector Ryan of the PSNI.

"Officers attended and noted that the fire had caused extensive damage to the front door and smoke damage throughout the house.

"The Fire Service confirmed that this had been started deliberately when an accelerant had been poured over the door and through the letterbox."

DI Ryan continued: "This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences for those in the neighbouring property.

"Thankfully, our Fire Service colleagues were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to them.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry, including a possible link to an ongoing loyalist feud in the area."

Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire who may have camera footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 40 of November 17.

Information can also be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

