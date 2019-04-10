‘Ryan overstepped the mark’ – Rhodri Giggs defends starring role in Irish betting firm advert

RHODRI GIGGS has defended his decision to star in a Paddy Power advert poking fun at his brother, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

Speaking during an interview with Good Morning Britain, Rhodri revealed he hasn’t spoken to his brother in seven years after discovering the footballer had conducted an eight-year affair with his wife Natasha Lever.

"I've not spoken to Ryan for seven years,” he said. “I only found out about the affair when Natasha's mother came round the house with a newspaper article about it and a letter."

Rodri also revealed he only learned about the affair after it was reported in the news, admitting “it was a shock, as you can imagine."

And while Rodri said he has forgiven Ryan amd is ready to move on, he has no qualms about poking fun at his estranged brother in the new Paddy Power advert.

In 2011, football player Ryan Giggs was exposed to been having an eight-year affair with his brother Rhodri's wife Natasha. Rhodri says it's all 'in the past', even starring in an ad which makes thinly-veiled references to the affair.



Do you think Rhodri should forgive Ryan? pic.twitter.com/pI7SfxJkPU — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 10, 2019

The ad sees Rodri making several jokes about being “loyal” while at one point he can be seen drinking out of a Manchester City mug.

Despite the tongue-in-cheek nature of the campaign, Rodri refuted any suggestion he has overstepped the mark with his actions.

"Ryan overstepped the mark. What he did was like a car crash. The advert is just a bit of fun,” he told GMB.

"To move on in a comedic way, what I did was funny - what he did was a car crash."

Despite the criticism, Rodri said he was ready and willing to speak to Ryan again but the Wales manager would need to be the one to make the first move.