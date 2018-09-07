Robert Sheehan's new movie with David Tennant looks terrifying
Robert Sheehan's new movie with David Tennant looks terrifying

ROBERT SHEEHAN looks set to give fans quite a scare with his latest film opposite Doctor Who's David Tennant as you've never seen him before.

Bad Samaritan stars Sheehan as struggling photographer Sean Falco, who funds his artistic lifestyle with a shady sideline as a burglar.

Sean thinks he's hit the jackpot one day after breaking into the luxury home of wealthy entrepreneur Cale Erendreich, played by Tennant.

Things soon take a turn for the disturbing, however, when Sean discovers a woman chained up in the house.

Unable to free her before Cale returns, Sean reluctantly goes to the police to explain what he's seen.

However, by the time they investigate, Cale has covered his tracks, and the police tell Sean to stop harassing him.

The only problem is, Cale has already set his sights firmly on Sean and will stop at nothing to shut him up - permanently.

 

 

Directed by Dean Devlin, the writer of movies like Independence Day and Stargate, Bad Samaritan caused quite a stir with audiences when it made its UK debut at Frightfest.

And while Misfits star Sheehan is as watchable as ever, it's the performance of Tennant that has got people talking.

Best known for his work on Doctor Who, where he cut an affable presence, Bad Samaritan sees the Scottish actor in sensationally nasty form.

A white-knuckle home invasion thriller guaranteed to give you sleepless nights, Bad Samaritan arrives on DVD this October 8th.

