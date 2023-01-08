Rod Stewart pays tribute as older brother Bob is laid to rest
Rod Stewart pictured in 2017 (Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

ROCK star Rod Stewart has paid tribute to his brother Bob following the elder sibling's funeral on Friday.

Stewart, 77, revealed in November that Bob had passed away just two months after the death of their elder brother, Don, describing the pair as his 'irreplaceable buddies'.

At the time, Celtic fan Rod said his Rangers-supporting sibling 'joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky'.

Rod Stewart pictured in 2004 with his brother Don, Don's wife Pat (second left) and his sister Mary (Image: Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)

Stewart revealed on Friday that Bob's coffin was draped with the flag of his beloved football team.

"I said Farewell to my Brother Bob today, with his coffin draped in a Rangers flag (life long Glasgow Rangers fan)," Stewart posted on Instagram.

"We loved our game days up in Scotland together.

"Now he joins Brother Don, rest in peace boys.

"Two of my best mates gone within just a few months."

 

In his post, Stewart shared an image of the order of service, featuring a picture of Bob wearing a tracksuit top with the crests of the Scotland national team and the Scottish Veteran Harriers Club.

The singer revealed in his 2013 autobiography that he once had a trial with Brentford and that both Bob and Don were talented players, although none had managed to make it professionally.

He added that the siblings and his father, Robert, had taken him to watch his first England v Scotland game at Wembley in 1959 when he was 14, cementing his love of the Scottish national side.

Stewart, the youngest of five children, also has two older sisters, Peggy and Mary.

Unlike his Scottish-born siblings, the Maggie May singer was born in London, 10 years after his nearest sibling.

