Ronan Keating surprises stunned shoppers with performance at Tesco store

IRISH singing sensation Ronan Keating stunned shoppers by giving an impromptu performance at a Tesco Mobile store in Hertfordshire this morning.

The Dubliner, who was one fifth of the chart-topping boyband Boyzone, was in the Hemel Hempstead branch of the British supermarket chain where he treated shoppers to an acoustic performance of Life is a Rollercoaster with a comical holiday twist.

His surprise performance came as he officially announced his new role as Roaming Ambassador for Tesco Mobile – celebrating the fact that the phone network has extended its roaming offering until 2025.

Keen-eyed social media fans will have spotted the star changed his Instagram handle to Roaming Keating over the weekend, in a nod to his new role.

Keating, who lives in Hertfordshire with wife Storm and their two young children Cooper and Coco, will continue his new role this week, traveling to different Tesco Mobile stores to surprise more customers with performances and holiday gift cards.

“I am very excited to kick off my work with Tesco Mobile as their new Roaming Ambassador, it feels I perhaps was born to play this role,” the singer-songwriter said.

“Let’s face it, we’re all thinking about getting away on holiday around this time of year,” he added.

“Having toured and visited many places over the years I know how important it is to stay connected when we do, so now really is the time to also start thinking about holiday essentials,” he explained.

“I’ll be on hand to offer my extensive roaming advice this week so come and find me or ask for me by my new name.

“You may just win some holiday helps in the process.”

Tesco Mobile’s extended offer roaming means customers can continue to tap into their UK minutes, texts and data allowance, at no extra cost, when travelling in 48 destinations in the EU and beyond.