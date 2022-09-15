Royal guard collapses on first night of Queen's Lying in State

A ROYAL guard collapsed in front of crowds of mourners while he was watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall overnight.

The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket, holding a ceremonial staff, when he suddenly swayed and fell forwards to the floor at around 1am.

Officials rushed to his aid and live footage of the broadcast was interrupted while the guard was checked.

NOW - Royal guard at the Queen's coffin has collapsed.pic.twitter.com/39qduRuX0u — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 14, 2022

A stretcher was quickly brought out, but the soldier soon managed to stand up by himself.

After being handed back his hat and ceremonial staff that had dropped to the floor during his fall, he swiftly returned to his post.

However, moments later he swayed again and was escorted away by three staff.

Last night was the first night of the Queen's Lying in State which gives the public the opportunity to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Guards are monitoring the Queen's coffin 24 hours a day, with queues to see it currently in a miles-long queue to view the coffin.

By 8am on Thursday, the queue was around 2.6 miles long and stretched to Borough Market.