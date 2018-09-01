'Say nope to the dope' - Trump's visit to Ireland has been met with resistance by thousands of Irish people

Protests of the POTUS visiting Ireland have been organised in less than 24 hours since his pending visit has been announced.

News of President Trump making his way to the Emerald Isle was announced on August 31, in a statement by the White House.

Donald Trump is due to visit Ireland in November, to "renew the deep and historic ties" between Ireland and America.

Before he visits Ireland, the President will visit Paris to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the first World War.

NEW: Pres. Trump to travel to Paris in November "to participate in a November 11 commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I," White House says. He will also travel to Ireland. https://t.co/y9aptFQXJo pic.twitter.com/0HClpSL5UA — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2018

Since the announcement in the early hours of yesterday evening, there has been outcry on social media.

News of the visit appears to have been ill received, with hashtag #TrumpinIreland trending on Twitter full of people disgusted at the news.

Shameful Varadkar welcoming the odious #Trump here.His hate-filled, dangerous politics are not welcome in Ireland. I urge all who oppose war & racism & who care about equality & the planet to join the protests that we will certainly organize. @rtenews @NewstalkFM @IrishTimesNews — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) August 31, 2018

Trump is a racist, sexist, climate change denying billionaire representative of the 1%. Shame on Varadkar for the invitation. Let’s build for massive protests in the streets. #TrumpInIreland — Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) September 1, 2018

Trump is coming to Ireland in November. Must organise the welcoming party.... pic.twitter.com/kptL9Kie2Q — Pauline Murphy (@RealPMurphy) August 31, 2018

Political parties such as Labour and the Social Democrats have urged people to show opposition to the American leader.

We are an open and tolerant nation. Trump’s values are not our values, and there should be no welcome mat laid out for a man of his world-view. #TrumpInIreland pic.twitter.com/uCVxdMbhOf — The Labour Party (@labour) September 1, 2018

The visit of President Trump does not represent the wishes of the many people in Ireland who strongly object to the regressive & damaging policies he pursues. Instead of red carpets, harps and dancing girls he must be met with strong voices of opposition to his policy platform. — Social Democrats (@SocDems) August 31, 2018

A protest has already been set up on Facebook, by Eamon Ryan of the Green Party.

By turning up in large numbers, surely we can send a clear signal to the American people; we want a less divisive, peaceful and more sustainable world?

Meet in College Green 10th November, to help hold that line. #TrumpInIreland #protest #PeoplePower https://t.co/pVIr23tGHN pic.twitter.com/rd956Y0vnl — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) September 1, 2018

The event, due to take place on November 10 in Dublin's College Green, has claimed: "Donald Trump's administration champions policies that are destroying our planet, destabilising international order, and reaching new political depths by appealing to racism, misogyny, xenophobia and hatred...

"These policies do not reflect Irish people's values - we need to show him and the world that this is not normal. Decency, integrity and fact-based politics still exist and are worth defending."

"We're calling on Irish people to tell our Government to cancel this visit; and for them to demonstrate in never-before-seen numbers should they fail to do so," they added.

At time of writing, the Facebook event has over 4,000 attending and more than 18,000 interested in protesting against his visit.