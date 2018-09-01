'Say nope to the dope' - Trump's visit to Ireland has been met with resistance by thousands of Irish people
News

'Say nope to the dope' - Trump's visit to Ireland has been met with resistance by thousands of Irish people

Protests of the POTUS visiting Ireland have been organised in less than 24 hours since his pending visit has been announced.

News of President Trump making his way to the Emerald Isle was announced on August 31, in a statement by the White House.

Donald Trump is due to visit Ireland in November, to "renew the deep and historic ties" between Ireland and America.

Before he visits Ireland, the President will visit Paris to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the first World War.

Advertisement

Since the announcement in the early hours of yesterday evening, there has been outcry on social media.

News of the visit appears to have been ill received, with hashtag #TrumpinIreland trending on Twitter full of people disgusted at the news.

Advertisement

Political parties such as Labour and the Social Democrats have urged people to show opposition to the American leader.

Advertisement

A protest has already been set up on Facebook, by Eamon Ryan of the Green Party.

The event, due to take place on November 10 in Dublin's College Green, has claimed: "Donald Trump's administration champions policies that are destroying our planet, destabilising international order, and reaching new political depths by appealing to racism, misogyny, xenophobia and hatred...

"These policies do not reflect Irish people's values - we need to show him and the world that this is not normal. Decency, integrity and fact-based politics still exist and are worth defending."

Advertisement

"We're calling on Irish people to tell our Government to cancel this visit; and for them to demonstrate in never-before-seen numbers should they fail to do so," they added.

At time of writing, the Facebook event has over 4,000 attending and more than 18,000 interested in protesting against his visit.

See More: Trump, Trump Visit To Ireland

Related

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to invite Donald Trump to Ireland
News 5 months ago

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to invite Donald Trump to Ireland

By: Ryan Price

White House St Patrick's celebration under threat as Ireland 'unfriendly' to Trump
News 7 months ago

White House St Patrick's celebration under threat as Ireland 'unfriendly' to Trump

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Unprecedented demand in Ireland for Fire and Fury while Trump blasts explosive 'phony' book
News 7 months ago

Unprecedented demand in Ireland for Fire and Fury while Trump blasts explosive 'phony' book

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Latest

One Lotto player has won themselves €500,000
News 2 hours ago

One Lotto player has won themselves €500,000

By: Rebecca Keane

Member of Dublin ambulance crew 'hit by a slingshot'
News 5 hours ago

Member of Dublin ambulance crew 'hit by a slingshot'

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin
News 9 hours ago

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan
News 10 hours ago

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan

By: Rebecca Keane

Emergency services rush to collision in Limerick
News 1 day ago

Emergency services rush to collision in Limerick

By: Rebecca Keane