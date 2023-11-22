Scammers posing as police con man out of £2,000

THE PSNI have warned people to be vigilant after scammers conned a man in Northern Ireland out of almost £2,000.

The incident took place on Tuesday when scammers contacted the victim by phone, claiming his National Insurance number had been compromised.

The scam follows reports yesterday of groups approaching people in Belfast city centre asking for cash in exchange for a bank transfer to help them get home, however the funds never arrive.

Tuesday's incident saw a man receive calls throughout the day from men claiming to represent the National Crime Agency, PSNI and police forces in England.

He was told his National Insurance number had been compromised and his bank accounts had been frozen.

The victim was then asked to buy gift vouchers and share the codes for the vouchers by text message.

The criminals, posing as police officers, then contacted the man again and said they would arrange to meet with him to follow up on the matter.

No meeting took place and the man was swindled out of close to £2,000.

Warn older relatives

Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock, Chair of the ScamwiseNI Partnership, said people should hang up immediately if they receive a call purporting to be from police and asking for money.

"The impact of this type of crime can be devastating, leaving a real sense of fear and causing serious distress for people, not to mention the financial loss," he said.

"Police officers will never ask you to buy gift vouchers or send details to them by text message or WhatsApp or indeed, ever contact you in this way.

"We will never contact you and ask you to withdraw or transfer money for any reason.

"If you receive a call like this out of the blue, it's a scam and you should end the call immediately.

"We know fraudsters can sound as if they're real, and use all kind of scenarios to make those they target believe they are genuine.

"That's why being aware of this type of crime is crucial. It's also important if you have older relatives, to have a conversation about this type of crime and reassure them help is available."

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way but has not yet reported it is asked to contact police on 101, as well as their bank.

Reports should also be made to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or online at www.actionfraud.police.uk