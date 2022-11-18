Scholarship launched in memory of teacher Ashling Murphy

THE IRISH National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and Mary Immaculate College (MIC) have today launched an entrance scholarship in memory of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy who was murdered at the beginning of the year.

The scholarship was launched in Tullamore today at the start of the INTO Education Conference, and will be jointed awarded with the MIC to the amount of €4,000.

The bursary will be awarded to a first year Bachelor of Education student for their exceptional achievement and talent in the field of traditional Irish music.

Ms Murphy was only a graduate of the Bachelor of Education course from MIC for three months at the time of her passing and had been working in a primary school from her home county of Offaly.

The 23-year-old was fatally attacked while jogging along a canal near Tullamore in January.

Professor Eugene Wall, President of Mary Immaculate College said about the scholarship:

"In launching this scholarship, we will continue to cherish Ashling’s memory and her many accomplishments, her love of music and her skills as an educator.

"Ashling exemplified the qualities of what it means to be an excellent primary teacher. She was warm, caring, effervescent, diligent and so lavishly talented. We’re uniquely fortunate in this country to attract student teachers of Ashling’s calibre and we are pleased that this scholarship in her memory will benefit those who share Ashling’s passions."

John Boyle, General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation said:

"Adored by her pupils, respected by her peers and admired by so many in her native County Offaly and beyond, we felt it was important to honour Ashling Murphy’s memory in a lasting way.

"On behalf of our members across the country, we hope this scholarship will serve as a lasting tribute to Ashling, her family and all who knew her."

Applications will open on 30 November 2022. The closing date is 1 September on the year of entry to Mary Immaculate College.

A trial date for the man accused of her murder, Jozef Puska, is set for June of next year.