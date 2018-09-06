School bus and car collide in early-morning accident in Limerick

A school bus collided with a car early this morning in Co Limerick.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash which happened at Ardvrna, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick at 8.15am this morning.

The incident happened near Ahane National School and the bus was taking students to Newport Secondary school.

A spokeswoman for Munster Fire Control said five units attached to the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service as well as one unit from Newport, Co Tipperary, were dispatched to the scene.

Gardaí confirmed that occupants of the bus were brought to Limerick General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Emergency services are at the scene and Gardaí have closed the road and put diversions are in place.