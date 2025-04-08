School principal pays tribute to student killed in horror Galway collision

A SIX-YEAR-OLD girl who died after being hit by a truck while riding her bike in Galway has been named locally.

Ula Grigaityte collided with a heavy goods vehicle at the junction of Headford Road and Sandyvale Lawn in Salthill shortly after midday on Saturday, April 5.

She was cycling alongside her father during a day out at the picturesque seaside town at the time of the incident.

The driver of the truck, a man aged in his 30s, was uninjured.

Ula was a student at Scoil Róis Primary School, in Salthill.

Paying tribute this week, Principal Michele McCarra said she will be “greatly missed by all who knew her”.

In a statement posted yesterday, Ms McCarra described Ula’s death as “a terrible tragedy for her family and for our school community”.

“We are deeply saddened by these events,” she said.

“Our sympathy and thoughts are with Ula’s family and friends.”

The school has now implemented a critical incident management plan.

“Psychologists from the national educational psychological service have been with us, supporting and advising staff in their efforts to assist their students at this time,” Ms McCarra confirmed.

“Staff have been helping students to deal with the tragic event.

“The school has been open to parents to offer them advice and guidance.”

She added: “We have been in contact with [Ula’s] parents, and we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time,” she said.

“Offers of support are pouring in and are greatly appreciated.

“We would ask you to respect our privacy at this time.”

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They have also urged any road users who may have camera footage from the scene at the time of the incident to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station,” they state.

Investigations are ongoing.