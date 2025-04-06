Girl, 6, dies following collision involving truck in Galway

A YOUNG girl has died following a serious road traffic collision in Galway city.

The six-year-old was riding a bike when she was involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle at the junction of Headford Road and Sandyvale Lawn shortly after midday on Saturday.

The child sadly died at the scene and her body was taken to University Hospital Galway, where a post mortem is due to take place.

The male driver of the truck, aged in his 30s, was uninjured.

The road, which was closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, has since reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They have also urged any road users who may have camera footage from the scene at the time of the incident to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.