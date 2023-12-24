Scottish police launch murder investigation following discovery of woman's body
News

Ann Coll (Image: via Police Scotland)

POLICE in Scotland have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman's body at a property in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

The deceased has been named as 61-year-old Ann Coll, who the Donegal Daily reports was originally from Gaoth Dobhair in Co. Donegal.

Ms Coll's body was discovered a property on Newfield Place at around 12.45am on Friday and following a post-mortem, her death has been confirmed as suspicious.

"Our thoughts are with Ann's family and we are providing them with support at this very difficult time," said Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters.

"Our investigation into her murder is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch as soon as you can.

"I would ask anyone who believes they may have seen or heard anything which may be suspicious around the area to get in touch with us."

She added: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing in the area and officers continue to work door to door, along with other lines of investigation.

"There will be an additional police presence in the area as this work continues and I would urge anyone who has any concerns, or who believes they may have information to speak to our officers."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 0110 of December 22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

